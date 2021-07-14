Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















TOLEDO, Ohio – A mural honoring George Floyd in Toledo collapsed on Tuesday after witnesses say it was struck by lightning. WTVG confirmed that a lightning strike hit the area block at around 4:30 p.m. The mural was located on a building where the Mugshots Bar was previously located. The lightning strike, which hit directly on George Floyd’s face, reduced the mural to a pile of bricks.

The Human Relations Commission of Toledo had previously said that the mural served as a “safe place” for the community.

The mural was painted a year ago and has been the scene of activists and groups celebrating George Floyd. The city of Toledo announced that the building remained structurally sound despite the total destruction of the brick mural.

The city Toledo released a statement after the destruction that they will work with the arts commission on planning for a new mural, saying that they were heartbroken to see the collapse of the mural.

