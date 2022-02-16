Nevada woman rescued after being found clinging to tree on steep slope

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RENO, Nev. – In a rescue being called a “miracle,” a missing woman in Nevada was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope and was pulled to safety, according to reports.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing not long after leaving her home in Reno on Monday morning.

Hence, her concerned son organized a search party. About 12 hours later, a family friend found Stewart dangling 300 to 400 feet off a road and clinging to a tree in a steep area, KOLO-TV reported.

“Actually kind of a miracle story,” Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Seth Williams said. “The son called up some friends to start searching for her and one of the boys just decided to head off this cliff thinking maybe she fell down there and found her clinging to a tree. He said the last thing she said was ‘help’ and then didn’t talk anymore.“

It was unclear how Stewart became stranded on the steep slope near Caughlin Ranch.

A rescue team comprising 28 people used a rope system to pull the woman to safety shortly before 10 p.m., according to KOLO.

Williams told the individual that found her what a truly remarkable discovery it was.

“That’s what I told the young man that found her, I said that’s truly a lifesaver,” the battalion chief said.

“With the rain and the snow coming tonight she’s already been exposed for the better part of 12 hours. It could have been a very different outcome had he not found her when he did,” Williams told KOLO.

Gayle Stewart had been missing about 12 hours after leaving her Reno home. ( Reno Police Department)

Stewart was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to the New York Post. She is expected to make a full recovery.