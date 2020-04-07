LOS ANGELES – Officers of the Los Angeles Police Department now have a place to rest and recuperate between 12-hour shifts amid the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Police Foundation, several businesses and numerous volunteers.

Officers may not be able to go home because they have high-risk relatives. But now at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Elysian Park, they can rest, and have access to food, dry cleaning and even a barber, KABC reported.

In the past few weeks, the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service has donated over 4,000 pieces of equipment to first responders across the country in need of protective gear and key sterilizing equipment.