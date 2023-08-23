Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A California man is in custody after a young woman who was believed to have been kidnapped after a shooting unfolded at a park in Whittier over the weekend was found dead, police said on Tuesday.

Gabriel Esparza, 20, of Whittier, was arrested at his place of employment in Lakewood once Andrea Vazquez, 19, vanished shortly shortly after midnight Sunday, Aug. 20, from the parking area of Penn Park, the Whittier Police Department said.

“An adult male witness reported that while at the park with an adult female companion, an armed suspect approached their vehicle and fired a weapon in their direction,” police said in a statement. That person later returned to the vehicle and discovered blood at the scene and Vazquez missing, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Andrea Vazquez (Whittier Police Department)

Law enforcement authorities discovered Vazquez’s body following an extensive day-long search in a vegetation field off Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley. It was unclear what led police to the area, which is approximately 50 miles away.

Esparza was taken into custody earlier in the day, according to Whittier Police. Investigators do not believe the man had any relational ties to Vazquez or her family.

Gabriel Sean Esparza has been arrested in connection with Andrea Vasquez’s death. (Whittier Police)

Police did not release further details regarding the homicide or the original shooting/kidnapping investigation.

The local Whittier community held a vigil in honor of the late teen hours after her death was announced.

Esparza was booked in jail and is being held without bail for Vazquez’s kidnapping and murder. Whittier Police said they’ll present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to consider charges on Wednesday.