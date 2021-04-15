Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Carlos Adrian Castanos, Jr., 30, is facing a felony complaint in connection with a series of domestic violence incidents taking place on March 6, 2021 and April 10, 2021.

Castanos is also facing charges related to stabbing and seriously injuring Fresno Police Department K9 Argo while the PSD assisted officers in the arrest, KMPH reported.

Fresno police responded to a domestic violence report involving Castanos on April 10th. As officers arrived, Castanos attempted to escape through the backyard.

K9 Argo was deployed to capture the fleeing suspect. Police say Castanos used a box cutter to stab and slash at Argo causing wounds to his eye, front leg, and back.

Despite the attack, Argo was able to maintain his hold on Castanos which helped Fresno officers take the suspect into custody.

However, Argo was severely injured. As a result, he was rushed to a local animal hospital where he was treated for his stab wounds. Fortunately, he is expected to make a full recovery.

According to KMPH, the criminal complaint alleges that Castanos committed the crimes of:

Corporal Injury to Spouse, Cohabitant, Fiancée or Child’s Parent with a Prior Conviction for Domestic Violence on March 6, 2021. Corporal Injury to Spouse, Cohabitant, Fiancée or Child’s Parent with a Prior Conviction for Domestic Violence on March 6, 2021. Petty Theft on March 6, 2021. False Imprisonment by Violence on April 10, 2021. Serious Injury to Horse or Dog Used by Peace Officer on April 10, 2021. Assault Upon a Peace Officer on April 10, 2021. Resisting an Executive Officer on April 10, 2021.

Castanos has a prior convictions for domestic violence and robbery.

At the time of his arrest, Castanos also has pending charges for Second-degree Burglary and Evading a Peace Officer, according to court records.