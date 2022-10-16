Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORT WORTH, Texas – Officers in Fort Worth fatally shot a suspect Saturday night during a SWAT callout that began after the man took his mother hostage, officials said.

The Fort Worth Police Department received a 911 call from a woman saying that her adult son was attacking her house with a hammer Saturday at approximately 11 p.m., a spokesman for the agency said, CBS DFW reported.

While the telephone call was ongoing, the suspect was overheard saying he would hurt his mother if police responded. A short time later, officers arrived in the 4000 block of Wiman Drive and saw the man come to the door with a handgun.

The suspect slammed the door and refused to exit the residence, leading to a standoff and a response from SWAT personnel and hostage negotiators.

Tactical officers and negotiators tried to convince the gunman to allow his mother to exit the residence and peacefully surrender.

After a period of time the woman was allowed to exit the home. As this transpired, the suspect was seen standing in the doorway pointing his firearm at an officer.

In self-defense, the officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CBS DFW.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased suspect or his mother as the officer-involved shooting investigation is underway.