ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar has been arrested following a fatal collision in Ormond Beach, police said.

Tamara Lynn Sytch, who went by the ring name “Sunny” in the WWE, was taken into custody Friday. Police have been investigating a deadly crash that occurred in March involving three vehicles.

The wreck on U.S. Highway 1 just north of State Road 40, occurred around 8:28 p.m. on March 25. Julian Lasseter, 75, died in the traffic fatality, Yahoo News reported.

The traffic investigation revealed two of the vehicles involved in the collision were stopped at a red light when the third automobile, driven by Sytch, failed to stop and rear-ended the other vehicles, forcing one into the other, police said.

The former WWE superstar was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center to be treated after the crash.

Tamara Lynn Sytch (Wikipedia Commons)

Yahoo news reported Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was obtained with a search warrant following the fatality. It was “found to be 3 ½ times the legal limit while driving.”

The presumptive level for impairment in Florida is .08, therefore her BAC was apparently in the neighborhood of .30, which would have made her extremely impaired.

The woman who is known as the first WWE/WWF Diva is facing one count of felony DUI manslaughter. She is also facing eight additional charges, most being DUI related, TMZ reported.

Sytch was booked at the Volusia County Jail with a bond set just over $220,000.

Officials said the case remains an active investigation and more details will be released Monday.

TMZ reported the former wrestler has been arrested for drinking and driving at least 6 different times before this.

In January, Sytch spent a night in jail after threatening to kill an “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors at the Jersey Shore, authorities said, the Daily Voice reported.

Sytch “appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol” when she raised the scissors in the air and threatened to kill the unidentified man in Keansburg, New Jersey, according to court documents.

The man was not injured and she was released from custody the following day. It’s unclear if the case if pending or dispoed.

Sytch was reportedly the Internet’s most downloaded figure in pop culture in 1996.