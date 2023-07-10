Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing many notable female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated individual at a federal prison in Florida, according to reports.

Nassar was stabbed multiple times at the U.S. Penitentiary Coleman in Wildwood where he is serving up to 175 years for sexually assaulting many young female gymnasts, WESH News reported.

Two people familiar with the stabbing encounter told The Associated Press the attack occurred Sunday during a fight with another inmate. The convicted child molester was stabbed in the back and in the chest but was said to be stable condition, according to one of the sources.

Ultimately, more than 250 women accused the former doctor of abusing them under the guise of medical treatment. Among the pedophile’s victims are Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, the New York Post reported.

The sexual abuse involving underage female victims stretched back decades, including his work at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, according to Fox News.

Several athletes testified during 2019 victim impact statements that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse they had told coaches and trainers and other adults what was occurring but it went unreported.

John Geddert was a former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach charged in Michigan with several crimes including human trafficking. Prosecutors said that he was also accused of lying to investigators about hearing complaints about Nassar, Law Officer previously reported.

Shortly after Geddert was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual assault, 20 counts of human trafficking, forced labor, six counts of human trafficking of a minor, forced labor, operating a criminal enterprise, and lying to police, he died by suicide his attorney said in 2021, just as he was set to surrender to authorities.

Geddert was the head coach of the 2012 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal thanks to the superb performances from Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Gabby Douglas, Kyla Ross and McKayla Maroney.

Geddert was viewed within the gymnastics community as one of Nassar’s chief enablers.