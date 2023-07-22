Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former President Trump released a campaign proposal Friday to punish human traffickers with the death penalty. The pledge comes after the former president screened the film, Sound of Freedom,” at his Bedminster (NJ) golf club.

The proposal is Trump’s latest tough-on-crime policy unveiled as part of his 2024 White House bid.

“When I am back in the White House, I will immediately end the Biden border nightmare that traffickers are using to exploit vulnerable women and children,” Trump said in a video released by his campaign.

“I will urge Congress to ensure that anyone caught trafficking children across our border receives the death penalty immediately,” he added.

JUST IN: After watching the 'Sound of Freedom', Donald Trump announces that child traffickers, including women, will receive the death penalty. You can now expect the media to become advocates for child trafficking. "I will use Title 42 to end the child trafficking crisis by… pic.twitter.com/U9dzrlHhp0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 21, 2023

The former president proposed reimplementing Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that was lifted earlier this year, in order to more quickly expel migrants and return individuals trafficked across the border to their home country.

Trump also used the campaign video to promote “Sound of Freedom,” the box office hit that chronicles a Homeland Security Department agent who continues to investigate pedophiles and trafficking rings.