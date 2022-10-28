TULSA, Okla. – The federal government is refusing to transfer an inmate from a federal prison in Louisiana to the State of Oklahoma as the man is facing execution, which is scheduled for December.

Oklahoma Attorney General John M. O’Connor is asking the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to reconsider a decision his office says could amount to unprecedented federal interference in the state’s execution process.

Federal inmate George John Hanson, also known as John Fitzgerald Hanson in his Oklahoma death-sentence case, is apparently being protected by the federal government as they’ve reportedly denied the state’s request to transfer the man, Tulsa World reported.