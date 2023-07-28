Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SINGAPORE – A woman in Singapore was executed by hanging on Friday for narcotics trafficking. It marks the city-state’s second execution this week and the first female executed in 19 years.

Saridewi Djamani, 45, received the death sentence in 2018 for trafficking nearly 31 grams of pure heroin, according to the Central Narcotics Bureau. The agency said in its pure form, this quantity is “sufficient to feed the addiction of about 370 abusers for a week,” Fox News Digital reported.

Singapore continues to require the death penalty for anyone convicted of trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis and 15 grams of heroin, despite activists calling to end capital punishment for narcotic-related offenses, according to the news outlet.

Mohammed Aziz Hussain, 56, was executed by hanging two days prior to Djamani’s execution for trafficking approximately 50 grams of heroin, the Associated Press reported.

The last time a woman was known to be hanged in Singapore was 2004 when Yen May Woen, 36, was executed for drug trafficking.

Singapore resumed hanging as a form of capital punishment in March 2022. According to human rights groups, 15 convicted drug traffickers have been executed in that manner since then.

Djamani’s execution was the city-state’s fourth this year, with the fifth — also a drug trafficker — scheduled for Aug. 3.