GARLAND, Texas – A female teen in Texas who was the subject of an Amber Alert in September has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the Aug. 27 death of a man she reportedly met online and was setting up for a robbery.

Natalie Navarro, 17, was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury last week on allegations she “did unlawfully then and there intentionally cause the death of” Arturo Pena, 21, by shooting him, according to online court records, KDFW reported.

Moreover, Navarro was reportedly “in the course of committing and attempting to” rob Pena’s belongings when she allegedly shot him, the indictment states, according to the New York Post.

Detectives with the Garland Police Department believe Navarro and Pena met online, with the 17-year-old suspect allegedly targeting him for a robbery. She reportedly had a male accomplice who was identified as 21-year-old Yordy Martinez.

On Sept. 1, Garland detectives identified Yordy Martinez and Natalie Navarro as people of interest in Arturo Pena’s death. ( Texas Department of Public Safety)

Navarro told police “she had spoken to Yordy once before online but had never met him in person the night of the actual murder,” Garland Police Department spokesperson Richard Maldonado told Fox News Digital.

However, investigators have “reason to believe” she may not be completely truthful.

Natalie Navarro was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on allegations she killed Arturo Pena by shooting him. ( Dallas County Jail)

Navarro reportedly met with Pena in person two weeks prior to the fatal shooting in what police believe was an attempt to set up the victim, KDFW reported.

Officers with the Garland Police Department first responded to 342 West Oates Road on Aug. 29, after receiving information about a person passed out in a vehicle. However, upon arrival they discovered Pena had been shot and killed.

Police believe Natalie Navarro met Arturo Pena online and plotted to rob him with a second suspect. ( Family handout)

A GoFundMe titled “Arturo Peña’s ‘Home to Heaven’ Memorial Service” states he was “viciously taken from his family and loved ones” in August.

Two days before he was found dead, Pena had been reported as a missing person, Garland Police said in a press release at the time.

On Sept. 1, two days after Pena was found shot to death, Garland detectives identified Navarro and Martinez as persons of interest in the man’s murder.

While Navarro was on the run, she was reported missing by her family, triggering an AMBER Alert. Texas DPS troopers found her in Webb County near the Mexico border on Sept. 1, and took her into custody when they learned she had an arrest warrant charging her with capital murder, according to KDFW.

After Navarro was taken into custody, she reportedly admitted to setting Pena up for robbery, but said Martinez was responsible for the murder.

Lt. Richard Maldonado told the New York Post Sunday afternoon that Navarro is being considered an adult for charging purposes.

Martinez remains on the lam and has not yet been captured, police confirmed.

