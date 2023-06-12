Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SEMINOLE, Fla. – A Florida woman escaped a nightmare domestic violence encounter after suffering 11 gunshot wounds, as she managed to reach a neighbor’s house to summon help. The person believed to be responsible for the shooting was later found dead inside the residence, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a 911 call from a neighbor regarding the shooting at a home on North Street in unincorporated Seminole, PCSO said.

Chief Deputy Paul Halle said the victim was shot twice in the head, and multiple times in the torso and thigh area. She was rushed to a hospital and is miraculously expected to survive. Her identity is not being released to the public, authorities said.

“It’s amazing, you think about someone who’s been shot that many times and is still able to walk out of her house, walk across the street to a neighbor, and tell them what happened,” Halle noted, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.