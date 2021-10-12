DORAL, Fla. — A school teacher in South Florida who is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage student reportedly told police she is pregnant.
Heiry Calvi notified authorities of her pregnancy after being arrested last Thursday, Doral Police told People. Officials have not said who fathered the child.
Calvi, 41, was released on bond Saturday after being charged with multiple crimes, including lewd and lascivious battery and child neglect, Daily News reported.
According to People, a video reportedly shows Calvi engaging in sexual relations with the student, who is 15. She previously taught the teen at John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral.
Although the student described their relationship as consensual, per an arrest report, Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes told the Miami Herald, “A child does not have the legal authority to give consent even though the child may say ‘this is OK.’”
Police began the criminal investigation in March after claims of the relationship were reported. Calvi tutored the student at his home last year, according to police.
Calvi was placed on administrative duties by the Miami-Dade County Public Schools with the intent to terminate, according to CBS Miami.
“When the District was apprised of these allegations in March, the employee was immediately reassigned to a non-school site location,” the district said. “The District will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system.”
During a search of Calvi’s vehicle last Thursday, police discovered a Glock 43, 9mm handgun. She said the firearm belonged to her husband, according to police.
Doral is located about 15 miles northwest of Miami.