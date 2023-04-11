Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida middle school teacher is facing charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for what court documents call her role in organized fights in the woman’s classroom, WCTV reported.

Angel Footman, 23, is a teacher at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee. She is accused of hosting brawls in class. As students smacked one another, she reportedly instructed the kids not to record the fights or attract any attention to the violence by screaming and yelling as she looked on from her desk.

Several sixth-grade girls alerted school administrators to the octagon-like atmosphere that developed in Footman’s classroom. Staff members were presented with multiple videos shot late last month that showed Footman stationed at her desk while students wailed away on each other, the New York Post reported.

Moreover, video recordings showed Footman establishing ground rules for the brawls, telling participants not to pull hair and to limit their clashes to 30 seconds each, according to WSAZ.

Students acknowledged planning their fights to occur in Footman’s classroom — and that rematches were even encouraged, WCTV reported, citing court documents.

Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee.

When Footman was confronted with being the Don King (famous boxing promoter) of the classroom, she denied organizing the fights, but admitted she failed to report brawls or submit reports on the misconduct.

The teacher was arrested on Friday and charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Footman was released shortly after her arrest and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges early next month, according to court records.

Her current status as a teacher is unclear.