SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – People residing in Santa Rosa County, Florida are being encouraged to take gun safety courses to protect against thieves and other criminals who enter their homes.

During a press conference, Sheriff Bob Johnson of Santa Rosa County told residents they are “more than welcome to shoot” at burglars.

The proclamation came when the sheriff announced the agency’s arrest of Brandon Harris, a man he described as being among “frequent flyers” who most recently broke into several homes last Wednesday, the Washington Examiner reported.

The incident began about 4:30 p.m. when multiple residents called regarding Harris. As a result, about 20 deputies established a perimeter in a neighborhood and authorities were searching for the burglar.

At 5:12 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call of shots fired after Harris reportedly broke into a home, thus scaring him away.

The department later found the thief and cornered him in a bedroom of another home. As they entered the room to go after him, he dove out a window “head first, right through the glass,” and was subsequently taken into custody by deputies waiting for him in the backyard.

Johnson said the victim-homeowner who shot at Harris before the burglar fled remains unknown as the person has not come forward.

“I guess they think they did something wrong, which they did not,” Johnson said. “If somebody is breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot at them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do actually.”

Harris was not hit by gunfire, but incurred some bloody cuts after hopping fences and jumping through the window in an effort to get away.

WATCH SHERIFF BOB JOHNSON’S PRESS CONFERENCE

The sheriff added that those who take a gun safety course will shoot a gun “a lot better” and perhaps save taxpayers some money.

