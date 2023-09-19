Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man in Florida confronted his neighbor – who was “trimming trees over his property line” – with a gun to get him out of his yard then shot and killed him. The neighbor’s 8-year-old son was outside when his dad was killed. Now the angry gunman is facing a charge on Monday of second-degree murder, according to law enforcement authorities.

Edward Druzolowski, 78, of DeLeon Springs, was taken into custody shortly after deputies arrived at the scene on Alameda Drive, near State Road 11 Sunday evening, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

“The victim, 42-year-old Brian Ford, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line… when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property,” the sheriff’s office said. “Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him.”

The first two deputies arrived on scene about 7:13 p.m. and attempted life-saving measures but Ford ultimately was pronounced dead, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

“Sad news to report tonight: Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal shooting between neighbors in DeLeon Springs,” the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Druzolowski remained in jail without bond on Monday, according to county records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

According to WNDB, Druzolowski had no criminal history in Volusia County prior to the homicide. He is schedule to make his first court appearance on Monday.

DeLeon Springs is about an hour northeast of Orlando.

