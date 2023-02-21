Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A Florida man admitted to murdering his roommate after officers responded to the home and found a bloody shallow grave with a human foot protruding from it, according to reports.

Fort Pierce Police responded to a local residence last Sunday after a witness saw blood and what appeared to be a shallow grave in the backyard, Law&Crime reported. Upon arrival they discovered a “foot was partially exposed” in an 18-inch deep, body-length hole.

According to the arrest report, blood, rocks, gloves, plywood, shovels, and a blanket were collected by investigators from the yard, the news outlet reported. The deceased man was only identified as “Guanajuato.”

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Bryan Marquez. He was taken into custody for an unrelated arrest warrant. During an interview regarding the exposed death, he ultimately confessed to the homicide.

Marquez told investigators that “Guanajuato” was his roommate. Marquez became enraged at the man after he threw a plate of his food on the ground.

After consuming a few drinks, Marquez began landing blows on the victim’s face and body. Once the roommate fell to the ground, Marquez reportedly acknowledged shoving dirt and gravel into his mouth, according to Law&Crime.

During the attack, Marquez finally realized the roomate was dead since he did not reply or get up, Fox News reported.

Rather than calling police, Marquez reportedly dragged the body across the yard, dug a shallow grave, buried the victim and then went to sleep.

Law enforcement authorities recovered the body. An autopsy determined it belongs to a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 45. The man’s body sustained injuries to his face, nose and ribs, consistent with the suspect’s confession.

Marquez was booked into jail on the charge of first-degree murder.

