STOCKTON, Calif. – A Northern California firefighter was shot and killed Monday morning while battling a dumpster fire, officials announced.

Captain Max Fortuna, 47, of the Stockton Fire Department was shot and then rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Fox News reported.

“Captain Fortuna served the Stockton Fire Department for over 21 years and leaves behind a wife and two grown children,” Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards said at a press conference.

Breaking: A Stockton firefighter was taken to the hospital after being shot while responding to a fire call at Washington and Aurora Streets. One person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/5gT3Y9QVP2 — Brian Hickey (@kcraBrianHickey) January 31, 2022

Around 4:55 a.m. firefighters, including Fortuna’s Engine #2, responded to the report of a fire in a dumpster that was impinging on a structure in the area of Aurora and Market streets. As firefighters were battling the fire, gunshots were heard and Fortuna was hit, CBS Sacramento reported.

The Stockton Police Department arrested a 67-year-old man for the homicide. A gun was also recovered from the scene, Assistant Police Chief Jim Chraska said.

Police did not immediately identify the gunman or hint at a motive.

Stockton Firefighters 456 Union President Mario Gardea provided a statement, that said in part:

“Today is a tragic day and tragic day … for Max Fortuna’s family. A tragic day to the family, his family at the fire station. Max was a was a firefighter who showed up every day and never complained about being on the job… Max … was always considered a legacy firefighter and he’s gonna he’s gonna be missed.”

The Stockton Police Department provided no further details as they said the investigation is ongoing.