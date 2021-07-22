Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Special Agent Richard Trask has been charged in a case of domestic violence in which he allegedly attacked his wife after the couple attended a hotel party where people exchange partners to engage in sex. The FBI agent has been described as a key figure working on the investigation into the plot to kidnap and assassinate Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Trask, 39, is accused of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, according to Kalamazoo County Court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The victim sustained bloody cuts on the right side of her head as well as “blood all over chest, clothing arms and hand,” and “severe” bruises on her neck and throat, according to authorities.

An affidavit alleges that Trask and his wife argued about the swingers’ party on their way home because the FBI agent’s wife was not happy about how things went there, The Detroit News reported.

The woman acknowledged the pair drinking at the party. She told police that afterward her husband jumped on top of her in their bed and “then grabbed the side of her head and smashed it several times on the nightstand,” as she tried to escape his control.

According to the affidavit, Trask’s wife initially grabbed his beard as a defensive move to get free. He responded by choking her. The struggle eventually ended when she grabbed her husband’s testicles, according to investigators.

Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, is accused of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, according to Kalamazoo County Court records. (Instagram)

Following the violent encounter, Trask reportedly left home in his wife’s car, the affidavit says. He was later tracked down and arrested by Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies in a nearby supermarket parking lot, Law&Crime reported.

According to police, Trask refused to offer any sort of statement about the incident following his arrest.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the incident is subject to internal review, and I cannot comment further at this time,” FBI spokesperson Mara Schneider said in a statement.

Trask was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond following an arraignment in 8th District Court in Kalamazoo and faces a charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison, The Detroit News reported. As part of his bond conditions, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...













