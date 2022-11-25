Father allegedly shot by son for blowing his nose

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BATON ROUGE, LA – A man is dead after he was shot by his son for blowing his nose, according to a probable cause report from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Arrest records show Adam Carter, 21, shot and killed his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

After the shooting, Adam Carter called 911 to report the incident because fe felt bad for shooting his father.

Baton Rouge Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the man tried to save his father before the emergency medics arrived.

“Upon arrival, we then offered our assistance and placed him into police custody,” added McKneely.

According to the probable cause report, Adam Carter told police he became enraged over his dad blowing his nose, and through the course of the argument, went to grab the gun from a bedroom and shot him. Records show Adam Carter told police his dad provoked him to fire the gun.

According to neighbors, Adam Carter and his older sisters had been homeschooled and weren’t even allowed to play with other kids in the neighborhood but were regularly seen walking with their dad.

“And he apparently hadn’t had any form of education for the past five years since his mom passed,” explained McKneely.

Neither Adam Carter nor his dad had any criminal history.

Adam Carter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of manslaughter.

