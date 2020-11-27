A former NYPD civilian employee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to hijack an MTA bus while dressed up as a cop, police sources and the department said.

The New York Post reported that Joseph McGreevy, 61, allegedly got on the bus at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street in Manhattan around 12:50 p.m. while wearing an NYPD uniform — and ordered the driver to take him to Brooklyn, cops said.

POLICE CALLED AFTER SOMEONE CUT THE LINE AT GAMESTOP

The driver somehow realized the person in front of him wasn’t a real cop and flagged down authorities.

McGreevy had worked as an administrative aid at the 1st Precinct in Lower Manhattan since 2017, records show.

He was previously suspended after being accused of trying to enter the NYPD’s Mounted Unit facility while dressed as a police inspector, the sources said.

GOVERNOR CUOMO CALLS SHERIFFS DICTATORS

McGreevy was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation of a public officer and obstruction of governmental administration.

McGreevy reportedly had a copy of multiple badges with different ranks in his possession when arrested.