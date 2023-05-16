Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A drunken driver was sentenced to prison for striking and killing Officer Mitchell Penton of the Dallas Police Department more than two years ago.

Phillip Mabry received a 30-year prison sentence for intoxication manslaughter, according to the Dallas Morning News. With the sentence, he will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

The Officer Down Memorial Page provided the following overview after the officer’s death on Feb. 13, 2021:

Police Officer Mitchell Penton was struck and killed by a vehicle operated by an intoxicated driver at about 1:45 am. He was working at the scene of a vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of the North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane. He was securing traffic with the emergency lights from his patrol car when a vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the back of his patrol car. The collision pushed the patrol car into Officer Penton. Officer Penton was transported to Baylor University Medical Center when he died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle that struck Officer Penton was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter of a police officer and intoxication assault. Officer Penton had served with the Dallas Police Department for two years and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division. He is survived by his expectant wife and stepson.

Prosecutors said Mabry had been drinking at an Uptown bar prior to the traffic fatality. He was served more than seven drinks in just over an hour, KDFW reported.

Mabry also tried to dump a bag of what looked like marijuana while he was being arrested, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.