YAKIMA, Wash. – A 19-year-old woman was arrested after police say a doorbell video camera recorded her molesting two young boys between the ages of 5 and 9.

The incident unfolded at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Spruce Street Apartments in Yakima, KOMO News reported.

An officer responded to the scene after a witness called and reported that a doorbell video cam had captured a woman performing sexual acts on the two boys.

The officer was directed to the suspect, but she fled through a nearby breezeway when the officer approached, police said.

Nevertheless, the pursuing officer was able to catch up to the woman and take her into custody after some mild resistance, reported KOMO.

The woman, who was not identified by the news organization, told officers the incident happened “just today,” according to police reports.

She was booked into jail for investigation of two counts of first-degree child rape and obstructing a police officer.