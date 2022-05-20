Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SANTA ANA, Calif. – On May 06, 2022, Santa Ana Police officers responded to Adams Elementary School to investigate allegations that Peter Morales, a 69-year-old substitute teacher, sexually molested four female students while in the classroom.

The students are between the ages of eight and nine years old and told school officials that Morales touched them inappropriately.

Each victim was molested individually and at different times throughout the day, police said in a press statement.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers arrested Morales, who worked as a teacher for the Santa Ana Unified School District for 18 years prior to becoming a substitute teacher.

Morales was booked for Child Molestation. He was subsequently released from custody after posting $100,000 bail.