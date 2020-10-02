HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — President Donald Trump’s oft-maligned star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been damaged again. The suspect in this incident was described as an “angry green Avenger.”

The sidewalk star was defaced with a pickax early Friday morning by a person dressed as the Incredible Hulk, the Marvel superhero, said Jeff Lee, a public information officer for LAPD.

Police officers responded to the scene around 5:50 a.m. and a vandalism report was taken, Lee said. No arrests were made and the investigation will be handed over to detectives, “just like any other vandalism” case, reported KTLA.

The attack comes on the day President Trump announced that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. He has been flown to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for monitoring and treatment.