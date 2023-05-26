Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Justice Department under the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland decided not to pursue criminal charges against the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts after evidence revealed she engaged in election interference, raising ongoing criticism of the Biden Administration about a double standard in the criminal justice system.

US Attorney Rachel Rollins resigned from office on Friday after the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) found evidence that she lied to investigators in order to influence an election. The OIG referred criminal charges to the DOJ, but the Justice Department declined prosecution, according to The Messenger.

The report says, “On December 16, 2022, pursuant to the Inspector General Act, 5 U.S.C. § 404(d), the OIG referred the false statements allegation to the Department for a prosecutive decision.”

According to the OIG’s investigation, Rollins lied under oath during an official inquiry into allegations of misconduct. She was accused of trying to influence an election for district attorney in Suffolk County, Massachusetts last year, the Post Millennial reported.

Despite its findings, the OIG’s report said, “On January 6, 2023, the Department informed the OIG that it declined prosecution.”

Rollins provided derogatory information about District Attorney Kevin Hayden to the Boston Globe and Boston Herald, according to the OIG report. The goal was to reportedly assist Boston City Councilman Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk’s district attorney in Sept. 2022, according to the Post Millennial.

Investigators said Rollins was able to acquire the “non-public” and “sensitive” information as a result of her federal position, the OIG asserted.

Once Arroyo lost to Hayden in the primary, Rollins leaked more information to news outlets, according to the report.

Hence, the OIG accused Rollins of violating multiple Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch, which include Section 2635.702 (the use “of public office for private gain”) and Section 2635.703 (the use “of nonpublic information”).

Nevertheless, the most significant charge against Rollins was that she reportedly provided false testimony under oath when she denied leaking sensitive information to the Herald.

Furthermore, the investigation concluded that Rollins disregarded ethical warnings on political activity by soliciting expensive sports tickets, The Messenger reported.

Rollins, a George Soros-backed prosecutor, was formerly Suffolk County District Attorney in Massachusetts, which includes the municipalities of Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop. In July 2021, President Joe Biden nominated Rollins to be the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Vice President Kamala Harris had to cast the deciding vote in the Senate to secure her confirmation as all 50 Republicans voted against her.

The Justice Department continues to be targeted for criticism as prosecution decisions seem to be consistently based upon politics, not a blind pursuit of justice.

Joshua S. Levy has been named as the interim replacement for Rollins, according to the agency website.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...