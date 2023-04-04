Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Liz Collin

A Minnesota police officer shot in the line of duty will be featured in an upcoming documentary capturing his treacherous dream hunt of King Eiders on the Bering Sea. The trailer for the documentary was released this weekend.

“I hunt ducks. That’s what I do,” Arik Matson says in the trailer.

Matson, a Waseca police officer at the time, was shot in the head in January 2020, leading to a traumatic brain injury that he continues to recover from today.

This specific hunt is considered the “hardest waterfowl hunt in the world.”

The trip was made possible through Hometown Hero Outdoors.

Matson’s wife, Megan, spoke to Liz Collin in January on her podcast about the incredible effort it took to make the trip possible.

“He’s not going to be able to use a wheelchair,” Megan said, so he has been preparing to keep up his strength, “to be able to climb around the rocks, stand for long periods of time.”

The full documentary is expected to be released later this year.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.