By Anthony Gockowski

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Democratic Farm-Labor (DFL) Party endorsed an incumbent school board member over the weekend who called school resource officers a “white supremacist solution.”

School board director Chauntyll Allen earned the backing of party activists at Sunday’s convention in her bid for a second term.

“An SRO with a new name is still a killer cop,” Allen wrote on Facebook earlier this year after 15-year-old student Devin Scott was stabbed to death at Harding High School by a classmate.

Scott’s death resulted in the district temporarily returning school resource officers to some high schools and a flood of complaints from parents and teachers regarding school safety.

Allen disagreed with the decision, describing it as a “status quo white [supremacist] solution.”

“Folks have been dying to get Police [sic] back in the buildings to monitor our black children,” she said. “We are going backwards at this point.”

Her comments drew the criticism of the St. Paul Police Federation, which called her remarks “hateful” and “abhorrent drivel.”

“If you’re wondering why St. Paul Public Schools are failing miserably on so many fronts, you need look no further,” the federation said.

Allen also made headlines in 2021 when she was kicked out of a restaurant for unruly conduct, according to the Pioneer Press. She livestreamed the interaction to her Facebook page, accusing her Asian server of discrimination.

Allen has also been endorsed by multiple DFL legislators.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.