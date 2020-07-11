DETROIT — The Detroit Police Department released body and dash-camera footage by officers engaged in a fatal shooting. Evidence shows the suspect fired at police first before officers fatally shot him.

The death of 20-year-old Hakeem Littleton Friday sparked protests throughout the city, but Police Chief James Craig said the video puts rumors that Littleton was unarmed to bed.

Craig said at a news conference following the shooting that Littleton was no more than 3 feet away from officers when he suddenly pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of his pocket and began shooting at officers as they faced each other, Fox News reported.

“It’s simply a miracle he wasn’t struck in the head,” Craig said about the officer, who was unharmed.

Officers were investigating a shooting that occurred at a block party during the Fourth of July weekend and arrested a separate man, Darnell Sylvester, who had an outstanding warrant against him for drug distribution.

Police were not investigating Littleton and were not planning on arresting him for anything. Nevertheless, the chief said Littleton, who was standing next to Sylvester during the arrest, said “you are not going to take my man, in other words, take him into custody,” before he began firing at police.

Littleton fired two rounds before three officers returned fire with four shots. Littleton continued shooting even as he fell to the ground, firing two more shots that missed police, Fox reported.

“He was using a .25 caliber blue steel automatic pistol. This comes from body cameras as well as an in dash camera from one of our scouts,” Craig said. “There were eight shots fired in five seconds. Four fired by three officers, one officer fired two shots, and then four shots fired by the suspect.

“As Littleton raised the gun in his left hand he was aiming at the head of the officer,” Craig added.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan bolstered the police’s account of the events and commended the chief for releasing the video swiftly, as protesters called to “Defund the police” in the city.

“The video is clear that the officer was suddenly and unexpectedly fired upon,” Duggan said on Twitter.

“Public confidence requires citizens to be able to judge for themselves the actions of our officers. I commend Chief Craig for moving so quickly to release the video publicly,” he added.

The City of Detroit was one of the first in America to outfit its police cars and officers with cameras for this type of incident. The video is clear that the officer was suddenly and unexpectedly fired upon. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) July 11, 2020