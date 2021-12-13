Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is reportedly preparing to plead guilty to violating George Floyd ‘s civil rights, according to a notice sent out Monday by the court’s electronic filing system.

The federal docket entry shows a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not guilty plea in the case, KTLA reported.

According to reports, a notice of this nature indicates a defendant is planning to plead guilty. The court system also sent out instructions for media who plan to attend the hearing.

Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges and was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.