DENVER — The man who was shot and killed at a Denver protest was a military veteran, grandfather and avowed patriot who was there to express his support for police and died as his son looked on in horror, according to his mom.

Lee Keltner was identified by his mother, Carol, in a Facebook post to the organization called “Northeast Arkansas Tea Party Group.” The heartbroken mom said her grandson was with his father when he was killed by a man working as a security guard for a local TV station.

“My son Lee was at the patriot rally today in Denver,” she wrote to the group. “After the rally a person on the BLM and Antifa side went up to him said a few nasty words then shot him in the head. He was murdered because he backed the police.”

“His 24-year-old son was with him. I moved to Arkansas because Colorado got too expensive and liberal,” she added. “The left has gotten out of hand.”

According to a profile in the Denver Post, Keltner was a hatter at Crossfire Hatters, having worked for over 25 years.

Keltner was taking part in a pro-police “Patriot Rally” near the Denver Art Museum when he was reportedly shot and killed by Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard hired by KUSA-TV – a local Denver news station also known as 9NEWS.

“There was a verbal altercation that transpired. A firearm was discharged,” Joe Montoya, Denver Police chief of investigations, said. “An individual was shot and later pronounced deceased. There were two guns recovered at the scene.”

Dolloff was taken into custody by the Denver Police Department on suspicion of first-degree murder, though he has not been formally charged, Fox News reported.