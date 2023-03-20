Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AURORA, Colo. — A dentist in Colorado placed a rush order of potassium cyanide powder, claiming he needed it to perform surgery. Now investigators say he used the substance to kill his wife by placing it in her protein shakes.

The Aurora Police Department identified the suspect as James Craig. His wife Angela Craig deteriorated in the hospital with doctors unable to figure out what was wrong with her before she died. Meanwhile, the dentist was reportedly meeting with a woman he planned to start a new life with, according to court documents.

Craig, 45, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Sunday, shortly after his wife died once she was removed from life support during her third trip to the hospital this month, WBNS reported.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Aurora police began investigating Craig when the partner in his dental practice, Ryan Redfearn, told a nurse that Craig had ordered potassium cyanide even though it was not required for their work. Although Craig instructed the office manager not to open the package, another employee did, which ultimately led to the discovery that was subsequently reported to police. Investigators believe Craig placed arsenic in a protein shake he made for his wife on March 6 and then gave her another with potassium cyanide before she had to go back to the hospital again. The dentist had a third delivery of a substance called Oleandrin intercepted by authorities once they launched the criminal investigation.

Craig told his friend and business partner, Redfearn, that he ordered the potassium cyanide for his wife and told a social worker that she had been suicidal and depressed since he sought a divorce in December. The couple’s children were unaware of their mother’s suicidal thoughts, according to the arrest affidavit. Redfearn told detectives that Craig was on the cusp of bankruptcy and had problems in his marriage, court documents revealed. Angela Craig’s sister, Toni Kofoed, told investigators that Craig previously drugged his wife about five years ago with an unknown narcotic since he said he planned to die by suicide and did not want her to have an opportunity to save him, WBNS reported. The alleged drugging incident was a topic in a March 6 text message regarding his wife’s illness, when Craig allegedly wrote, “Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you. I am super worried though.”

Craig is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.