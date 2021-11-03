Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















ORLANDO, Fla. — A jury convicted Markeith Demangzlo Loyd, 46, of murdering Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. Law enforcement personnel were trying to capture Lloyd at the time since he was wanted for murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Clayton was shot and killed as she confronted Lloyd outside a Walmart in Orlando on Jan. 9, 2017.

#MarkeithLoyd – As he did when he testified in 2019, again Loyd goes off a little rants/tangents during testifying. He also complains a lot about his attorney though he specifcially asked for Lenamon to represent him. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/wHg0jffqdO — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 30, 2021

Loyd chased Clayton, struck her from behind, and continued by opening fire as she was on the ground, prosecutor Ryan Williams said, Law&Crime reported.

According to Williams, Lloyd knew he was wanted for shooting Sade Dixon, 24, on Dec. 13, 2016, and refused to go back to prison. He made it clear he was not returning and said he would rather die than live his life in a cell. He obtained a bulletproof vest before going to the Walmart.

Loyd, said the prosecutor, knew before he saw Clayton that he was going to kill an officer he came into contact with. Clayton, who was posthumously promoted to lieutenant, had the goal to bring him into custody. That was Loyd’s motivation to kill.

#MarkeithLoyd – Medical examiner testifies Lt. Debra Clayton could have survived the first 3 bullet ones. The wound to her neck was the fatal wound. That's the 4th round when Loyd stood over her and shot. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/EGeNHHk9oH — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 27, 2021

Jurors convicted Loyd of murder in the Dixon shooting in 2019. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

#MarkeithLoyd – Prosecution: 2 aggravating factors to consider during this phase for the murder of Sade Dixon: 1. Loyd was on probation at the time. 2. Loyd was previously convicted of a felony, battery of an officer in 1998. Jury can also consider the convictions from last week pic.twitter.com/NUyU2lVwLV — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 21, 2019

During testimony, Loyd insisted he was the victim in all this.

#MarkeithLoyd – Prosecutor Ridgway ends the cross-examination with this: Ridgway: None of this is your fault? Loyd: No Ridgway: In fact, you're really the victim here today, aren't you? Loyd: Of course I am Ridgway: No further questions pic.twitter.com/0MCYoERqOo — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) October 15, 2019

Jurors also convicted Loyd on Wednesday of additional charges during his time fleeing police, which included, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Law&Crime.

Lloyd faces the death penalty in Clayton’s murder. The penalty phase is scheduled to begin Saturday morning.

In a related tragedy, motorcycle Deputy Norman Lewis of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was struck and killed during the manhunt for Lloyd following Clayton’s murder, ClickOrlando reported.

OCSO offered the following details regarding Lewis’ death.

“Law enforcement from all over Central Florida, to include Motor Officer-Deputy First Class (DFC) Norman C. Lewis, had responded to the area of south central Orange County to a call regarding a shooting involving OPD Sgt. Debra Clayton, who confronted a murder suspect and was shot and killed while trying to make the apprehension.

“DFC Lewis, without hesitation, immediately responded to the area when he heard the call for help and was part of the police presence searching for the dangerous suspect, who had fled the scene and fired on another deputy. DFC Lewis maintained his mobility on his motorcycle while assisting with the ground search or any other need. As DFC Lewis was traveling southbound on Pine Hills Road a vehicle driving from the opposite direction, turned left into DFC. Lewis’ path of travel causing a collision. DFC Lewis was transported to the trauma unit, but sadly succumbed to his injuries.”

Lewis was a University of Central Florida alumnus and played football for the Knights, according to deputies.

