Los Angeles – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that his office filed an attempted murder charge against a man for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December.

Breaking 911 reports that Isaiah Lee, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. Earlier this month, the District Attorney’s Office referred a misdemeanor assault case involving Lee to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for an on-stage incident with comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” said District Attorney Gascón. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charge on Thursday.

Lee is charged with stabbing his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment on December 2, 2021. The victim recently identified Lee as the person who committed the assault he had previously reported to police.