Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. – Darrell Brooks, the Wisconsin man convicted of using his sport utility vehicle to mow down a Christmas parade crowd, killing six people and injuring dozens more in Waukesha last year was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Brooks was found guilty on Oct. 26 of 76 criminal charges, including six counts of intentional homicide. At the conclusion of the two-day sentencing hearing Wednesday, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow handed down six mandatory life in prison terms to Brooks, the New York Post reported.

The convicted 40-year-old mass killer deliberately drove his SUV through police barricades last November and plowed into crowds of people participating in the annual parade in Waukesha, located approximately 15 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

Brooks represented himself during trial. He caused disruptions requiring his removal and made attempts to intimidate the judge. One day in October, he aggressively hammered his fist down and glaringly stared at Dorow, causing her to recess the court, Law Officer reported.

“I need to take a break,” Dorow relented. “This man right now is having a staredown with me. It’s very disrespectful, he pounded his fist, frankly, it makes me scared and we’re taking a break.”

Dozens of relatives of those killed and injured along with victims who survived the incident told the court during the sentencing hearing about their loved ones as they confronted Brooks.

“Today is our day. Today is for us. Today is so we can take our handful of dirt, throw it on his grave and move on,” said Chris Owen, whose mother Leanna Owen, 71, was killed in the vehicular attack.