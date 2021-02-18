Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















Two Dallas police officers have been shot while responding to a shooting call according to Chief Eddie Garcia. Sources tell Law Officer that SWAT has responded to the scene for an active barricaded situation. The area of the incident is in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue.

Officers were both injured in the lower half of their bodies and that they are stable and talking at the hospital according to CBS11.

A suspect remain barricaded inside a home with SWAT on scene. Law Officer will keep you updated on this ongoing event.

