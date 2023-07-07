Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DALLAS — A veteran officer with more than three decades of experience with the Dallas Police Department was found unresponsive at his apartment Thursday. He was transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

The officer was discovered about 4 p.m. Thursday upon returning home to the Oaks Apartments in the 2700 block of Duncanville Road after working his shift.

An employee at the apartment complex who found the collapsed officer began CPR and was soon joined by responding officers, NBC 5 reported.

Upon the arrival of Dallas-Fire Rescue, the unresponsive officer was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he died.

The law enforcement veteran was identified Friday afternoon as 58-year-old Christopher Jackson. Sources said he possibly suffered a fatal heart attack, CBS News Texas reported. However, his cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner.

According to DPD officials, Jackson was assigned to Southwest Patrol and had been a member of the agency for 31 years. He was set to retire as early as next month.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...