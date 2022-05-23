Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – Police say that a special police officer from Prince George’s County, Maryland, was fatally wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight when police responded to reports of gunshots in the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE.

According to WTOP, when officers arrived, they located an on-duty special police officer, now identified as Shawn Minor, 33, of Forestville, Maryland.

At the time of his death, Minor was wearing a uniform and working as an on-duty Special Police Officer, according to police.

Minor died at the scene and was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

A special police officer is a member of a private law enforcement agency that is authorized by the D.C. government to provide security and protection throughout the District.

Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who supplies information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for a homicide in the District.

