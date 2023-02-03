Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DANA POINT, Calif. – An emergency room doctor out for a bike ride on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Southern California was mowed down by a driver in a Lexus and then stabbed to death by the crazed attacker, law enforcement officials said.

Michael Mammone, 58, was cycling northbound in the bike lane on PCH in Dana Point around 3 p.m. Wednesday when a driver in a white Lexus sedan slammed into him from behind, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The violent collision “launched” Mammone into the Crown Valley Parkway intersection at PCH, Sgt. Mike Woodruff noted. Witnesses told deputies that after the crash, the suspect, identified as Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, got out of his vehicle and attacked Mammone with a knife, stabbing him several times. He was also holding a BB gun prior to knifing the victim, according to witnesses.

Scene of the homicide in Dana Point, California. (Screenshot KTLA)

Mammone, an emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, KTLA reported.

People in the area who witnessed the violent crime, took action and detained Smith, a resident of Long Beach, until law enforcement arrived on scene. He was subsequently booked at the Orange County Jail on the charge of murder.

Vanroy Evan Smith is accused of murder. ( Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

The knife used in the homicide was recovered at the scene, authorities confirmed.

The sheriff’s department said the men did not appear to know each other, reported the New York Post.

“As of right now we currently don’t truly understand the why… as far as motivation and any type of relationship,” Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Woodruff told KTLA. “Investigators are keeping all options open to check those boxes if you will, to make sure they don’t leave anything uncovered.”

Mammone’s death is a “stunning tragedy,” Providence Mission Hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

“The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend,” the statement read. “We will honor Dr. Mammone’s dedication to our community and passion for medicine by continuing to provide exceptional care.”

Laguna Beach, CA: Neighborhood cam captures the moment Dr. Michael John Mammone (58) was struck by a vehicle and stabbed. The suspect Vanroy Evan Smith (39) of Long Beach was taken into custody for suspicion of murder. Knife found at the scene. No motive at this time. pic.twitter.com/1TIpfvkqz5 — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) February 3, 2023

As of Friday afternoon, Orange County records show that Smith remains in custody at the Intake Release Center and he was scheduled to make a court appearance.