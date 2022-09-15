Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A young Chick-Fil-A employee in Florida demonstrated courage as he prevented a carjacking Wednesday afternoon by tackling and wrestling with the suspect who had snatched car keys from a screaming woman with a baby, law enforcement authorities said.

The fast-food chain worker didn’t hesitate when he heard the woman scream in duress at the Fort Walton Beach restaurant’s parking lot, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old William Branch. He reportedly ran up to the mother as she was taking her infant out of her car in the parking lot on Beal Parkway, the New York Post reported.

Authorities said the suspect wielded a stick while demanding the woman hand over her keys.

The attacker then grabbed the keys the keys from the waistband of the woman’s pants, opened her car door and climbed inside as the woman yelled out in horror, prompting the response from the unnamed brave young man, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Video from the scene and posted by the Sheriff’s Office shows the employee and Branch rolling on the pavement of the parking lot while the woman holding her baby in the background screams for someone to help.

Despite getting punched in the face by Branch, the worker remained engaged and kept him at a disadvantage while others rushed over to help.

Branch can then be seen sitting on the pavement while the employee holds his shoulders down to keep him in place until law enforcement authorities arrived.

William Branch (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

The video shows another woman, also holding an infant, yelling at Branch once he is detained.

“She had a baby in her hands, how dare you?!” she hollered at the would-be carjacker. “How dare you scare her like that?”

OCSO said Branch had been involved in another, unspecified incident shortly before the carjacking attempt, The Post reported.

Branch was arrested and booked for carjacking with a weapon and battery, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They also thanked the employee for his bravery.

“A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!” the agency wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday the Sheriff’s Office used the incident as a recruiting tool.

“We know there are other selfless individuals out there like the young Chick-fil-A employee who took down the carjacker who tried to take a vehicle from a mother holding a baby Wednesday,” they wrote on Facebook.

“We applaud his courage and want to remind people with a servant’s heart that a law enforcement career is a wonderful way to protect and serve your fellow citizens.

“Reach out to us if you feel the calling,” the Sheriff’s Office concluded.