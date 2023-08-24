Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – Police said a woman who works as a state prisons correctional sergeant shot a carjacking suspect who used a weapon and physical force while trying to take her BMW as she pumped gas in North Philadelphia.

Law enforcement investigators said the crime occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday while the sergeant was pumping gas into her car at North 22nd Street and West Allegheny Avenue, WPVI-TV Philadelphia reported.

At least 11 shots were fired during the gun battle, authorities said. Nearby patrol officers heard the gunfire and responded to the scene, taking the wounded 22-year-old male suspect into custody.

The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to her leg, while the suspect was shot twice in the lower back and leg, police confirmed.

“The cameras clearly show the 35-year-old putting gas in her BMW vehicle when the male approaches her and grabs her, puts her in a bear hug from behind and then there’s a physical altercation and they both pull weapons and they shoot each other,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The correctional sergeant is said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The carjacking suspect, who was not identified by police, is in custody at a nearby hospital and is also listed in stable condition.

No further details were immediately available.