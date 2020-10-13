NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 24-year-old Connecticut woman faces charges of abandonment after police said they located an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster outside an apartment, a report said.

The baby was found by a maintenance worker at the building in Newhallville on Monday, which is a neighborhood in New Haven, FOX 61 reported.

The baby was taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and is being treated for burns to both hands, but is in stable condition.

The unnamed woman is not the baby’s mother, although police believe she was the person who put the baby in the dumpster, New Haven Register reported.

“While detectives have determined the Hamden woman put the baby in the dumpster, investigators have not yet determined who is responsible for the child’s injuries,” Capt. Anthony Duff told the paper.

Investigators have located the child’s mother and remain in contact with her, he said.

Local residents and city leaders were horrified at the news.