BRISTOL, Ct. – A former Connecticut state worker’s gun-toting-weapon-firing meltdown was captured on security video at the Bristol Police Department last week.

The distraught woman, identified as Suzanne Laprise, 51, repeatedly banged her firearm on protective glass at the police department before shooting multiple rounds directly at the glass on Thursday, Oct. 5, at about 11:30 p.m., according to a press release from the State of Connecticut Office of Inspector General.

Bristol Police security footage showed Laprise making her way into the empty lobby and approaching the front desk area before knocking on a bullet-resistant window with her hand and then repeatedly banging her gun on the barrier.

As she continues knocking on the glass, she turns and fires multiple times. Police said the rounds “did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass,” Fox News Digital reported.

Officers are seen in bodycam footage assessing the situation. Despite attempts to communicate with Laprise, she continued to fire additional rounds in the direction of the officers.

One officer discharged two rounds in her direction, but no one was hit, according to authorities.

After a period of time, the video shows multiple officers rushing towards Laprise when she sets her weapon down. Officers “deployed an electronic defense weapon” while taking her into custody, OIG said in the press release.

The aggravated woman was taken to Bristol Hospital for evaluation, according to law enforcement authorities, Fox reported. It’s unclear what transpired that led to her actions as the case remains under investigation.

Laprise faces several charges, which include Criminal Attempt/Murder with Special Circumstance, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, Illegal carry of firearms under the influence of drug/alcohol, Criminal use of Weapon, Violation of Pistol Permit Requirements, Illegal Possession of Large Capacity Magazine, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree.

She was eventually booked in jail and is being held on a $3 million bond following an arraignment at New Britain Superior Court last Friday.