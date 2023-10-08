Woman arrested for opening fire inside police department lobby

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) – A woman was charged for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department on Thursday night, police said.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise. She was charged with criminal attempt at murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegally carrying firearms under the influence of drugs/alcohol, criminal use of a weapon, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegally possessing a large capacity magazine, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace.

WFSB reports that Laprise was scheduled to face a judge on Friday in New Britain.

Her bond was set at $3 million.

According to Bristol police, Laprise entered the police station on North Main Street at 10:35 p.m., and fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window, which was unoccupied at the time.

Bullet-resistant glass stopped the rounds and officers who responded said they tried to negotiate with Laprise.

The suspect responded by continuing to fire toward the officers.

Police said the lobby’s bullet-resistant glass stopped the additional rounds.

They were able to take the suspect into custody through the use of a Taser moments later.