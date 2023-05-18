Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DENVER – Dr. Stephen Matthews, a cardiologist in Colorado, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on the dating app, Hinge, in January. As a result, he was charged in March with three felony counts of sexual assault for an alleged date rape. The case reportedly snowballed to include allegations from nine more victims. Matthews was taken into custody for the additional crimes when he showed up for court this week, according to reports.

Matthews, 35, was charged March 22 with three felony counts of sexual assault for an alleged date rape of a woman he met on Hinge in January. He is accused of sexually assaulting the woman while she was incapacitated and unable to grant consent, CBS News Colorado reported.

The woman told investigators that she never gave consent to have sex with the doctor, and had no recollection of having sex with him after they had a drink. He claimed the sex was consensual.

When Matthews made a court appearance on Monday for a preliminary hearing, investigators were present and took him into custody while he was outside the Denver courtroom and talking to members of his family.

Dr. Stephen Matthews was arrested on Monday and faces 16 counts of sexual assault involving 10 women saying they were incapacitated and unable to grant consent. (Screenshot CBS News Colorado)

Matthews was booked into jail and has subsequently been charged with 13 more felony counts involving nine additional women who came forward in recent weeks, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The Denver Post reports that charges against Matthews stack up this way:

Three counts of sexual assault (victim helpless)

One count of sexual assault – no consent, drugging

Two counts of sexual assault – overcome will, drugging

Three counts of sexual assault – victim incapable appraising condition, drugging

Seven counts of second-degree assault – drugging

Going back to the original case in January, the victim agreed to meet Matthews for brunch where they had mimosas before walking to his nearby home, according to CBS News Colorado.

After playing Jenga, they “hung out in his hot tub” before she began to feel ill, the woman told detectives. Her next memory came nearly 10 hours later as she was being treated by paramedics at her home.

The woman discovered “hickies on her chest but did not remember any interaction like that with Stephen,” according to a police report, cited by CBS Colorado.

When she declined to meet Matthews for another date, he reportedly sent the woman nude images taken of her, reported the Denver Post.

The woman later discovered that a family friend “had a similar experience” when she went on a date with Matthews several years ago, the New York Post reported.

Matthews told detectives that the woman had “one or two mimosas” and had another mimosa at his house while “he was having tequila.” He said she had two shots of tequila and they began kissing in the hot tub when he allegedly asked her if she wanted to have sex.

The doctor said they engaged in sexual activity, but it was consensual. Afterward, he said she vomited several times and he eventually called for an Uber to drive her home.

Defense lawyer Doug Cohen represents Matthews. He told CBS News Monday that this client “is innocent until proven guilty,” and called the rash of cases “a rush to judgment.”

Matthews is affiliated with several hospitals in metro Denver. Thus far, no action has been taken against his medical license.