WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams announced the death of Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. She worked as a detention deputy assigned to the jail.

Hen-Nutz, 24, was riding her motorcycle to work around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when she was killed. She was struck by a white van being driven by Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia near the intersection of AA Street and County Road 37, according to authorities.

Reams says Gonzalez-Garcia, a 37 or 38-year-old illegal immigrant, was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The suspect remains at large.

Sheriff Reams posted on Facebook the following message:

“It is with a heavy heart I announce today the victim of yesterday’s fatal hit-and-run crash north of Greeley was Weld County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. Alexis was hired in November 2018 and assigned to the Weld County Jail where she served as a detentions deputy. She joined our ranks at the age of 21 and was one week away from celebrating her 25th birthday.

“Alexis was born in Bismarck, N.D. It was a childhood dream to someday serve others as a peace officer. In December 2018, one month after graduating from our jail academy, Alexis posted this announcement to her Facebook profile:

‘After many years of dreaming of being in law enforcement, I can finally say I am officially following my dreams. This is only the first stepping-stone to a brighter future. Here is to a better life and doing what I was meant to do.’

“Alexis was a hard worker, a caring deputy and a positive force for our agency. I share in my deputies’ grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing. But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together.”