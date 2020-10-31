Just to put all of this rioting, looting, assaults and worse upon cities and our officers in perspective, as a forensic criminologist who deals with officer-involved and civilian shooting stats nationwide, allow me to give you a few FACTS on shooting stats as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Chicago has 602 shootings/killings and 3,520 total shootings of which 97% are people of color shooting/killing other people of color.

As of Wednesday, 99.6% of all shootings have been CIVILIANS shooting/killing other CIVILIANS. Police OIS’s account for only 0.4% of shootings in that city.

Chicagoans alone have shot 365X MORE people than police and have KILLED 120X MORE people than their police.

So far this year only 6 major cities in the U.S. have accounted for 1,753 shooting/murders. They are: Chicago – 602; Philadelphia – 301; St. Louis – 207; Washington DC – 151; Baltimore – 250; NYC – 242.

In 2018, a total of 600,000 field officers in the U.S. had a total of 996 OIS/fatalities. In 2019, there were 1,004 OIS/fatal shootings, an increase of .08%.

Contrast that with the following INCREASES in civilian-on-civilian shootings for those 6 cities mentioned: Chicago – 35%; Philly – 33%; St. Louis (25 year high); Wash. DC – 18%; Baltimore (no% given) and NYC – 166%. And they are rioting because police are so “violent?” Who is kidding WHO here?! Please pass this information on to everyone you know.

– Dr. Ron Martinelli