CHICAGO – An officer with the Chicago Police Department is in serious but stable condition Friday after being ambushed and shot multiple times by a convicted felon while responding to a domestic violence call, according to law enforcement authorities. The wounded officer was not identified but is said to be a male who has served with the department for 15 years.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the officer was ambushed while trying to make his way to a residence around 8:30 a.m. on Friday in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood, Fox News reported.

“As officers arrived, they got on an elevator, went upstairs and as soon as they got off the elevator to go to the apartment they were fired upon by the offender,” Brown said.

The superintendent noted the suspect was later taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Further details on the suspect and arrest were not immediately available, although Brown confirmed he was a previously “convicted felon.”

A University of Illinois at Chicago police officer was monitoring CPD’s radio network and was able to get to the wounded officer and rushed him to the hospital, “likely saving his life,” Brown added.

Brown said at least two other people were at the apartment where the call originated, but no one else was injured.

The suspect was transported to a separate hospital for treatment due to a wrist injury prior to booking.