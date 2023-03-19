Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – A Chicago man is facing the charge of attempted murder of a police officer, among other charges, after he reportedly ran over an officer in the Windy City over the weekend.

Police were near the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday evening when they located a vehicle wanted in connection with an aggravated battery of a police officer earlier in the month. Once they spotted the vehicle, they tried to make a detention, according to the Chicago Police Department.

However, the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Tajze Mullins, put the vehicle in reverse and backed over an officer who was approaching on foot, authorities said. Another officer discharged his duty weapon but no one was hit, NBC Chicago reported.

After striking the officer with his automobile, causing “major damage to his leg,” Mullins fled the scene but was located a short time later in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue where he was taken into custody, police confirmed.

The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries, which included a broken leg, according to police.

In a bizarre twist of fate, when police were searching for Mullins inside a home, they came across a man who was dead, sitting in a chair. Police did not offer additional details or say whether the man’s death was related to the fleeing suspect.

Consequently, Mullins was booked into jail and faces one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and fleeing from police.

Furthermore, while Mullins was in police custody, he tried to escape by climbing into the ceiling, which created havoc, causing “significant damage” to five different rooms within the facility, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Mullins was scheduled for a bond hearing on Sunday.